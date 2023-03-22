Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has bought a new house in Los Angeles

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson has bought a new home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. She paid more than five million dollars for real estate, reports Dirt.

Housing actress is located in one of the oldest gated communities. Larson gave seven million dollars for the object. The house was last sold in 2022 for $3.8 million to a group of local real estate investors.

The new celebrity property covers more than 370 square meters. Inside there are four bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, a dining room and an office. The site is equipped with a swimming pool.

Previously, the famous American comedian Fred Armisen bought a house in Los Feliz. He paid $4.3 million for the facility. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a separate toilet. They are complemented by a living room, dining room, kitchen, basement and home theater with access to a two-car garage.