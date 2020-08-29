American actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in Black Panther, died at the age of 43. This is stated in Twitter-the actor’s account.

In 2016, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. He fought the disease for four years until the cancer passed into the last, fourth stage. “It was an honor for him to give life to King T’Challa in Black Panther,” the statement said.

According to TMZ, Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. He did not speak publicly about his diagnosis earlier.

In April, the actor caused concern among his fans as he looked very thin on social media videos. Then the journalists of the New York Post tried to find out from the representatives of the actor about his state of health, but did not receive an answer.

Chadwick Boseman is best known for his role as Marvel’s first black superhero in Black Panther. The actor got the role of King T’Challa. In 2018, Boseman received the People’s Choice Awards Actor of the Year for his role in this film.