In Tyumen, the performance with the star of “Real Boys” Naumov was canceled

In Tyumen, a performance with the participation of the Russian actor, who played the main role in the series “Real Boys,” Nikolai Naumov, was canceled. This is reported by Ura.ru.

The play “Big Jackpot,” in which Naumov plays the main role, was supposed to take place on March 13. The reason for the cancellation was low ticket sales. “There will be no postponement because ticket pre-sales are low. Apparently, Tyumen residents don’t want to watch,” said the administration of the City Entertainment Box Office.

Earlier it was reported that Nikolai Naumov was included in the Ukrainian “Peacemaker” database. This happened after the release of the final episode of the series. In the final episode, the main characters visited the hospital where participants of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine are being treated.