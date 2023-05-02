It is expected that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, after raising it previously by 475 basis points since March last year, from a level close to zero to the current range, which ranges between 4.75 and five percent.

Most of the GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, peg their currencies to the dollar and follow the monetary policy moves of the Federal Reserve closely, making the region directly affected by monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

indicators performance

Most of the major indices tended to decline by 10:05 GMT, tracking the impact of the oil markets:

– The Saudi market index fell by 0.9 percent to 11,184 points.

– The Abu Dhabi Securities Market index fell by 0.45 percent to 9,660 points.

– Kuwait’s first market index declined by 1.1 percent to 7,793 points.

– The Muscat Stock Exchange index fell by 0.59 percent to 4,724 points.

– The Bahrain Stock Exchange index decreased by 0.18 percent to 1,898 points.

On the other hand:

– The Dubai Financial Market index rose by 0.74 percent to 3,562 points.

– The Qatar Stock Exchange index increased by 0.42 percent to 10,315 points.

Oil prices, a major catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, fell, extending the losses witnessed in the previous session, as weak economic data in China and expectations of an increase in US interest rates affected the market.

The region’s markets are awaiting tomorrow the release of the International Monetary Fund’s report on regional economic prospects for the Middle East and Central Asia, in which it will review its forecasts for the region’s economies during the current year.