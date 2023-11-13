Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer price inflation in the United States to decline to 3.3 percent in October from 3.7 percent in September when the data is published tomorrow, Tuesday, but they expect the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile components, to remain unchanged.

Stock movements

The Saudi market index fell by 0.4 percent, with the shares of Lumi Car Rental Company declining 3.3 percent and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications Company falling 1.6 percent.

The Dubai Financial Market index rose 0.3 percent, with Mashreq Bank shares rising 4.2 percent.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO of the Middle East and North Africa region at BD Suisse, said that the Dubai Stock Exchange is still volatile and is likely to fall.

He added: “However, strong local fundamentals can help limit risks, while announcing an initial public offering for Dubai Taxi could lead to increased interest in the stock market and help usher in a stronger recovery.”

The company said in a statement on Monday that Dubai plans to offer 25 percent of Dubai Taxi shares through an initial public offering, which is the latest public sale of shares as part of a broader privatization program of state assets.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell by 0.2 percent.

The Qatari index rose 0.3 percent, supported by a 3.9 percent rise in Masraf Al Rayan shares.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s leading stock index closed up 0.2 percent, supported by a 12.4 percent jump in Telecom Egypt shares.

Data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed yesterday, Sunday, that the annual core inflation rate slowed to 38.1 percent in October from 39.7 percent in September.