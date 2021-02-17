Dubai (Reuters) The performance of Arab stock indices varied during trading on Wednesday.

In the Gulf region, the benchmark index in Saudi Arabia gave up early gains after rising for nine straight sessions.

The Saudi index fell 0.2 percent to 9,084 points, and Saudi Telecom Company and Banque Saudi Fransi led the losses, down 2.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Government data showed that inflation in Saudi Arabia increased to 5.7 percent in January from 5.3 percent in the previous month, continuing its rise fueled by the increase in value-added tax, which tripled last year.

The economy of the largest oil exporter in the world shrank last year, but data indicate a slowdown in the pace of the decline in the third quarter with the lifting of some restrictions against “Covid-19”. GDP is expected to return to growth this year.

The Qatari index incurred the largest loss among the main indices, as it ended the session with a decline of 1.1 percent to 10,343 points. The index suffered the largest decline in nearly three months.

Shares of Qatar National Bank, the largest bank in the Gulf and Africa, fell 2.4 percent, posting losses for the third consecutive session.

Daniel Taqieddin, market analyst at FX-Primus.com, said restrictions on trade and travel continue to put pressure on the energy-rich region.

The Dubai Financial Market index ended the session down 0.6 percent to 2594 points, affected by a 1.5 percent drop in Dubai Islamic Bank.

Shares in Dubai Islamic, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, fell 2.6 percent in the previous session after announcing a sharp decline in annual profits.

And Aramex for logistics services fell 3.5 percent, to be the lowest on the index.

In the Abu Dhabi market, the index fell 0.5 percent to 5,636 points, its biggest daily percentage loss since the start of the month, as financial and telecom stocks depressed sentiment.

Telecom Company’s shares closed 0.8 percent lower.

In the Bahrain Stock Exchange, the index advanced 0.3 percent to 1478 points, the Oman Muscat Market Index rose 0.1 percent to 3558 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index 0.1 percent, recording 6257 points.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian blue-chip index fell 1 percent to 11,413 points, with 27 of its 30 stocks declining. Shares in Commercial International Bank, the country’s largest private bank, fell 1 percent.

The Jordanian Stock Exchange rose, with the support of buying operations in leading shares such as phosphate mines, with good liquidity.

The general index closed up 0.67 percent to 1749.36 points, and the value of transactions amounted to 7.9 million dinars, compared with 6.3 million in the previous session.

Jordan Electricity’s share rose 1.21% to 1.68 dinars, and Jordan Islamic Bank rose 1.02%, to 2.96 dinars. Phosphate mines rose 4.88 percent to 5.58 dinars, and oil refinery shares rose 4.85 percent to 2.59 dinars.