When farmer Cuckoo rises, the sun breaks through. The audience grabs sunglasses and the man on stage becomes a silhouette, a black cutout against the green countryside of Drenthe. Cuckoo stands on a billiard table and starts to speak. History and theatrical reality intertwine beautifully here in Hollandscheveld. About 60 years ago politician Koekoek called for protest on this spot – which eventually led to the Peasant Revolt of 1963 led.

Theater maker Tom de Ket, the director of the performance Farmer Cuckoo, has many major location productions to his name. Take The pauper’s paradise (2016) or Mammoth (2019), both also in Drenthe. Recently came there 14, an (equally spectacular) musical about football icon Johan Cruijff. Now De Ket is putting another national celebrity in the spotlight: Hendrik Koekoek, who attracted national attention from the 1960s with his Boerenfeest.

In the provincial elections of 1966, Koekoek suddenly won dozens of seats. This is of course reminiscent of the recent monster victory of the BoerBurgerBeweging. In his script, De Ket therefore mixes the past with the contemporary discontent of farmers and city dwellers.

Farmer Cuckoo turned into a comedy. On stage are actors pretending to perform a dress rehearsal; they are from a neighborhood association that makes theater about the politician. That is quite complex – also because it revolves around eight characters, all of whom are approximately equally important.

‘I’m getting out of here’

In the fictitious performance, Koekoek sits at the kitchen table of a farmer’s family, invents a ruse with his campaign strategist or speaks passionately (and a little woodenly). On his agenda are the levies that farmers have had to pay to the Agriculture Board since 1956. The farmers see this as unwanted interference from the government, which escalates when the homes of defaulters are seized.

When such a historical scene has ended, the players become modern-day Drenthes again, who all think differently about nitrogen standards and the future. The ‘celebrity’ (Han Oldigs) who is supposedly flown in by the neighborhood association to play the leading role, turns out to be mainly interested in his pay slip in real life; the farmer (Rein Hofman) who takes care of the decor changes clashes with the student (Jeske van de Staak) who wants to set up a cultured meat ‘start-up’. Strong are the dialogues in which De Ket summarizes complex discussions from the past and now in clear language. This creates an abundance of characters and opinions. But the historical events surrounding Cuckoo often get snowed under. Certainly since Farmer Cuckoo also wants to offer visual and musical fireworks. That is a pity, because it is precisely with the historical story of the rise of the Farmers’ Party that De Ket could have explained the current situation more.

But it is a spectacle. In the stage image, the wide landscape, which you look out from an open shed, plays a starring role. In addition, the decor is inventive with tricks such as a paper-spewing filing cabinet, a wild fun fair and stunts with fire. And musically too Farmer Cuckoo with a series of Drenthe-language songs from the stage. Especially Van de Staak and Sophie Bakker (as a rebellious daughter) make a vocal impression. In protest songs, the actors beat drums rhythmically and a performance of Daniël Lohues’ ‘Here I come away’ is magnificent. “Veur mien heele leben”, it sounds, when the sun has set, “I have faded with this horizon.”

Theater Farmer Cuckoo. Out of Office Productions. Seen: 15/7, Fieten Loods, Hollandscheveld. On view until 27/8 Information: boerkoekoekspektakel.nl ●●●●●