The Digital watches They marked a trend in the 80s, and today they continue to awaken passions among the lovers of the retro style. If you like these iconic designs, you are in luck: in Amazon you can get One of Casio’s most emblematic models With a discount close to 50%. It is about Casio A168Wegg-1BEFa true vintage jewel that now you can wear on your wrist for alone 48 euros.

This watch stands out for its Metal Stainless Steel Correa in silver tone, which combines resistance and an elegant design. The resin box measures 38.6 mm high, 36.3 mm wide And it has a 9.6 mm thicknessproviding a striking but comfortable appearance for day to day. In addition, it incorporates a Adjustable closurewhich ensures comfortable adjustment regardless of the size of your wrist.

With his Nitida Digital Screen And easy to read, Casio A168WEGG-1BEF offers basic but essential functions: daily alarm, 1/100 seconds stopwatch and automatic calendar that always shows the right date. A combination of Practicality and retro designideal for both casual use and for those who seek a timeless accessory.

Lighting and durability in a classic design



This retro-looking casio has an electro-luminescent panel causes the entire sphere of the clock to illuminate for easy reading. Angela Montañez | Casio





Buy for 48 euros

Among its most valued characteristics is Electroluminescent lightingperfect to consult the time even in little light environments. Its mechanism of high precision quartz Keep the time with a Barely ± 30 seconds error margin per monthand its long -term batterywhich can reach up to seven yearswill allow you to forget to change it for a long time.

Although it has true Water resistanceaccording to the rules DIN 8310 and ISO 22810it is important to keep in mind that it only supports small splashes and It is not suitable for dives. Even so, it’s a clock reliable and robustideal to carry in any daily activity without worries.

Its design is a Reinterpretation of eighties aestheticswith a black sphere that contrasts with the Silver braceletoffering a Unisex style which adapts to both men and women. A versatile watch that can accompany you so much in a look Informal as a more elegant occasion.





A retro clock and unbeatable price



Another point to highlight is the quality of your materials. The metal strap has a finish Platizing ionwhich provides greater scratch resistance, while the Acrylic glass Protect the screen in front of slight blows and daily scratches.

If you are looking for a clock that combines Nostalgia and functionalityCasio A168Wegg-1bef is an excellent choice. Its classic design and modern characteristics make it a practical option for those who value vintage details without giving up quality.

Take advantage of this Amazon offer for only 48 euros It is a difficult opportunity to match. An emblematic piece of Casio that will allow you to relive the essence of the 80s with the confidence of carrying an accessory durable, elegant and functional.

