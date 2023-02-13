Among the guests Beyonce and Jeff Bezos

Galesnjak Island, located in Croatia, is one of the most famous and beautiful islands in the Adriatic. Also known as the island of love, it attracts many VIPs and celebrities every year, including Beyoncé who celebrated her 39th birthday there and Michael Jordan who stayed there last year. According to Silvestro Kardum, representative of the island’s landowner who is selling a portion of it, the total area of ​​the island is 142,000 square meters, of which just over 40,000 square meters are for sale at a price of 13 million euros. Kardum said he receives offers every day, some more serious and some less, but for the moment there has not yet been a concrete offer that has met their expectations. For example, some Italians says Kardum: “They came last week to offer to build a chapel and a restaurant with a hall for entertainment and dancing, but the percentage they offered was not very satisfactory and an agreement was not reached” . The new owner, according to Kardum, will be able to ask the municipality of Pasman and the county of Zadar to adapt the spatial plan. If it has a good plan and design, the state will be happy to give, according to the law, 400 square meters of land area and 1,000 square meters of underground area for construction.



