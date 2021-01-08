Image of two power lines. Reuters

The cold and snowy storm is going to be felt in the pockets of electricity consumers. It is a perfect storm for the electricity bill, since three determining factors come together: a greater energy demand to combat the cold, a lower production of cheaper energy due to weather conditions and the increase in the price of natural gas.

The price of electricity has shot up 27% at the beginning of the year, reaching 16.81 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) with the regulated rate (PVPC), compared to 13.24 cents in the same period of 2020, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción. An increase that coincides with the cold wave that devastates much of the country due to the storm Filomena. These are the main issues that explain the increase:

Why does the electricity bill go up during the snowstorm?

The growing share of renewables in the energy mix, much cheaper than those that use fossil fuels, helps to lower the price of electricity. That is what happened in the whole of 2020, when they were heavier than in previous years and helped to achieve the lowest average price in more than 15 years.

However, now, in the midst of a storm, less solar energy is being generated – there are fewer hours of sun – and wind energy – due to lack of wind – so the market has to draw on more expensive energies such as those produced by thermal power plants of coal or of combined cycle, explain several experts in the electrical sector. The latter, the combined cycle, is very important for the system, since it is responsible for providing it with stability: it ensures supply when renewables cannot produce what is necessary to cover demand. The problem is that it is more expensive because it produces energy only when it is necessary, which has a cost, and because its main source of supply is natural gas, which has also become more expensive due to problems in importing from Algeria, as well as the greater demand for gas in the rest of the countries to combat the cold.

“The increase in the value of energy is produced by the conjunction of several factors: the storm (at low temperatures, more demand), days with little wind and another point, which is also very relevant: the rise in the price of gas and price for CO emisión emission ”, argues Carlos Fernández, head of Energy PwC Spain.

How is the price of energy set?

The setting of prices in the daily market is carried out through a complex matching process in which the electricity generating companies and the trading companies launch their offers for each hour of the following day each day. The balance between supply and demand is what determines the price. Although this mechanism has a small print: the cheapest energies, such as nuclear or renewables, have priority and are the first to enter. And the most expensive, such as those generated in combined cycle plants or coal – which has already set its extinction calendar – are the last.

However, the final price paid to all plants is determined by the last supply that covers the demand. In other words, if renewables or nuclear generation – which can offer energy at zero cost – do not cover all the demand, other more expensive sources would be incorporated. And it is that last offer that comes in that determines the price that will be paid to all the others for each kWh produced.

More demand

Once the pricing process has been analyzed, two factors that now have a full impact on the energy market can be determined: lower production of renewable energy and higher demand. In practice, this implies that the cheapest energies cannot cover the rising demand that exists, so much more expensive sources must enter the market. Something that has an upward impact on the price, especially in view of the appreciation at the same time of natural gas, which is being a determining point in the current rise.

In 2020, just the opposite happened as a result of the pandemic: the strict confinement that occurred during the spring sank demand, which made it easier for sources that produce cheaper energy to be able to cover a greater part of energy needs. This can be seen in the composition of the electricity generation mix, where the share of green technologies last year was the highest since 2007, when the records of Red Eléctrica de España began. Specifically, clean sources accounted for 44% of the total, according to the last daily balance report of the system operator, of December 30, a rebound of six percentage points compared to 2019.

Gas price and emission rights

The increase in the price of gas is not trivial, since it is one of the factors that is pushing the value of energy the most, according to the analysts consulted. The appreciation is due, on the one hand, to the reduction in gas imported from Algeria due to a problem in the country since mid-week, which is making the value of the raw material more expensive. The increased demand for gas throughout Europe due to the cold, as well as the pull of Asian countries, also influences. In addition, the CO₂ emission rights are rising and that the electricity companies include it in their price offers as an additional cost.

“Hunger has been combined with the desire to eat. The fact that there is more demand increases prices because more energy is needed. But what is increasing the value the most in practice is the cold throughout the Northern Hemisphere and the increasing demand for energy. In addition, gas, which was at minimum prices last year, is now rising daily since the beginning of December, which makes generation even more expensive, ”explains Francisco Valverde, electricity market consultant and analyst.

Despite the importance of the problem that exists in Algeria, experts warn that the price will not return to where it was when this issue disappears: there will only be a small relief. “The price of gas is going to remain high for a season because in the futures market it continues to skyrocket,” adds Fernández. The situation of energy value in Spain has thus turned around in a matter of days and has gone from being one of the countries in Europe with the cheapest electricity to now having one of the most expensive due to the union against it of all these factors.

How is the cost of energy transferred to the bill of consumers?

The increase in the price of electricity in the wholesale market does not translate into an increase with the same intensity in the electricity bill, since consumption only represents between 35% and 40% of the bill (of consumers who have contracted the regulated rate). The same occurs in the off-peak moments of the energy price, as it does not translate directly into a reduction in the same proportion.

What is included in the rest of the receipt?

The rest of the bill, oblivious to the fluctuations in the price of energy, is made up of the fixed costs of tolls (with this, distribution is paid), as well as VAT and electricity tax. Another important factor so that the cost of energy is transferred to the receipt to a greater or lesser extent will be the power and the type of tariff that each consumer has contracted. In the regulated tariff – known as the voluntary price for the small consumer or PVPC -, the cost of the electricity consumed is determined based on the price of the kilowatt-hour in the wholesale market. On the other hand, consumers who are in the free market will pay per kWh the price agreed with the trading company with which they have contracted the supply, even if it is lower, until said contract value is reviewed.