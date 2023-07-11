We Spaniards take longer and longer to die: it is the reality of an increasingly long life expectancy. To put it in perspective, in the year 2000, a man could comfortably expect to reach 75. Today, the horizon stretches to 82. Women, in the same period of time, have gone from 82 to 87.

Although having more time on earth is always a reason to celebrate, the truth is that these additional years bring with them a multitude of facts that are difficult to face. One of them is to stop driving.

Whether it is considered a privilege or a right, being forced to stop doing it is, almost without exception, an unpleasant moment for a person. Your own car is synonymous with autonomy and freedom. Losing it, then, only translates into a dependency on others that extends with the expectation of life.

In Spain, saying goodbye to the car occurs about 6 years before men reach their average life expectancy, while women do it about 10 years earlier. But there are also two other realities that accompany these facts. On the one hand, there are more and more drivers over the age of 65 on the roads, doubling their proportion in the last decade and going from 1.5 million driving license holders -8.3% of the total- to 3, 7 million, 15%.

On the other hand, the national mobile park has also been adding years together with the drivers. If in 2013, the average age of the vehicles was 10.9 years, last year it closed at 14, according to data from the national association of automobile manufacturers, Anfac. This organization has made the rejuvenation of the park for a safer and less polluting one its workhorse.

The number of drivers over 65 years of age killed in traffic accidents remains practically stable at around 200 people -the maximum in the last 10 years was 213 in 2014, while the minimum was 160 in 2021, a year that had restrictions on movement due to the health crisis. However, of these, practically half correspond to drivers over 75 years of age and this group has been involved in some very striking incidents, such as the multiple collision that resulted in 18 injuries in Vilanova de Arousa last May. At the wheel, a woman over 80 years old.

According to the Línea Directa Foundation, Spaniards are wary of driving by the elderly, although reality indicates the opposite: that they behave more prudently than other age groups and, consequently, have lower accident rates – up to four times less than those who still do not They have turned 25. Despite this, some 8 million citizens consider them “dangerous”, 19 million would force them to take annual psychotechnical tests; 2.8 million would prohibit them from driving at night; 4.4 million would withdraw the license from their own relatives and 860,000 (3.3% of drivers) think that current regulations should be tightened, and their ability to drive revoked when they reach 65 years of age.

In Spain there is no age limit at which you have to stop driving, but the license expires twice as fast -it goes from being every ten years to every five- and it is necessary to pass a psychotechnical test to be able to extend the license. permission.

Before the digital age, it was easier to evade the controls of medical examination centers, and fraud to obtain authorization was frequent. Although the law determines that in each one there must be a doctor, a psychologist and an ophthalmologist, the truth is that many establishments do not have the necessary resources and have workers who unfold their tasks when determining if someone is capable or not. to drive safely.

For this reason, the effectiveness of psychometric tests is questionable. 60% of those surveyed affirm that these tests are “not very rigorous” and almost a million drivers with psychophysical limitations affirm that they have not seen them reflected in the final report.

different realities



For these reasons, 56% of Spanish drivers consider that the power to withdraw the license should rest with the family doctor, who is currently unable to communicate health data to Traffic – there was an initiative to approve something similar in the last legislature of the PP but it did not forge. In Europe, there is only one country where doctors have the final decision on whether their patients can travel safely: Finland. It is also one of the strictest, since they begin to do medical check-ups every five years from the age of 45. In them, the psychological, visual and physical state of the drivers is verified, which become annual once they are exceed 70 years.

In general, the EU countries set the age of 65 or 70 as the time to increase surveillance, increasing the pace of medical check-ups: Spain, for example, makes it every two years from the age of 70, the same as Portugal, while Italy extends it a little longer, doing it every three.

However, there are diametrically opposed cases, such as Germany, France, Belgium or Sweden, whose permits are for life. In the last three, a medical examination must be done when renewing them, which is not affected by age -that is, it is every 10 years-. The first on the list goes even further: stopping circulation will depend on whether it is withdrawn by court order or because the driver decides to voluntarily cancel it.

In the US, doctors have the ability to remove the license from a patient they consider incapable of doing so, with the obligation to communicate the health conditions to the corresponding Traffic agency. In the article ‘Don’t ruin my life’ in the New England Journal of Medicine, Louise Aronson notes that “neither medicine nor society is prepared for the reality that most countries with aging populations will live beyond their years.” as drivers. Around the world there are mechanisms to facilitate the access and education of young people to vehicles, but older drivers are seen as a nuisance to traffic.

This, in urban centers with public transport infrastructures and affordable distances on foot, still represents a possibility for those who have had to hang up their keys, but those who live in rural environments -who have higher average ages- are relegated to ostracism . And although stopping driving is not a pathology as such, it is increasingly present on the radar of doctors, since it influences factors such as access to healthcare, food or social relationships. For this reason, the World Health Organization recommends “not removing the elderly from driving unless there is a reason that justifies it, because it implies loss of quality of life.”