Experts expect more continuous update support from smartphones of the future. About it informs Android Authority edition.

The authors of the media, based on the wishes of users, listed the main claims to modern smartphones and the functions that they would like to see in the devices of 2022. According to experts, the ideal phone should, firstly, receive system updates for a long time. “We want brands to be more active in updating older top models,” the message says. Also, the journalists suggested giving the consumer a choice of a charger when buying a phone.

“It would be great if more companies ditched proprietary standards,” the authors emphasized. The ideal smartphone described by them should support fast charging with any accessories. They also expect more brands to launch foldable smartphones in 2022 to give users a choice.

Also, journalists asked gadget manufacturers to abandon two-megapixel cameras. “This is an obvious attempt to increase the number of rear cameras without improving quality,” the report says.

Counterpoint Research said in August that the foldable smartphone market will explode. The market is expected to triple from 2020.