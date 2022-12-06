Among the vehicles a rare Ariel Atom

A “perfect hit”, where the thieves have not yet been traced almost a month after the robbery. CCTV footage released by Essex Police shows the moment five cars worth over €800,000 were stolen from an industrial unit. The thieves cut the padlocks on the entrance gate of the Bulphan depot in Essex (UK), shortly after midnight on 11 November and were seen taking the vehicles away. These are two Porsches, a Mercedes and a rare Ariel Atom. Essex Police looking for the culprits have launched an appeal for CCTV footage from the area or dash cams of cars parked in that area.



