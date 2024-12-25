Karlos Arguiñano is one of the most famous and beloved of Spain. For years, thousands of people have watched his show and read his books to follow his culinary tips and enjoy delicious dishes prepared under Basque instructions.

Now in his last bookhas presented numerous recipes of all kinds with which anyone can prepare these dishes from the comfort of their home. One of them are the lamb trotters in spicy saucea true delight with which to surprise all your guests.

Ingredients for lamb trotters in spicy sauce

The ingredients in this recipe are for four people.

16 lamb’s trotters.

3 onions.

1 leek.

2 potatoes.

2 cloves of garlic.

1 tablespoon of flour.

2 tablespoons of chorizo ​​pepper meat.

300 ml of tomato sauce.

Extra virgin olive oil.

1 parsley bay leaf.

2 chillies.

Cayennes and salt.

Recipe for lamb trotters in spicy sauce

We fill a pressure cooker with water, we introduce the hands and season. We peel and cut an onion and add it to the pot along with the leek and the bay leaf. We close the pot and let it cook for approximately half an hour. Once that time has passed, we take out and we squeeze our hands and we reserve them. We strain and reserve the cooking broth. With a little olive oil, add the garlic cloves with two onions and sauté over medium heat. for 10-12 minutes. Add chillies and flour and cook briefly. Add the chorizo ​​pepper, tomato and 150 ml of seasoned water and leave over medium heat. for 20 minutes. We remove the chillies and transfer the sauce to a blender. We pour the sauce over the trotters and take them to cook at soft fire. In another pan we fry the potatoes and we remove them to a source with absorbent paper and season. Once ready we serve on a plate and ready to enjoy.

Handy dish. dashu83/iStockphoto

Lamb properties

Lamb meat is a type of red meat which is obtained from lamb, a mammal belonging to the sheep family. This type of animal is very popular in Spain, especially in the northern part of the country. It is characterized by its strong flavor and lean meat.

Being a lean meat, lamb meat is a healthy food. Its high content of proteins and B vitamins They make it a very nutritious meat. In addition, its low saturated fat content makes it a recommended meat to maintain a balanced diet.

For every 100 grams the lamb contains:

Protein: 23.8 grams.

Fat: 11 grams of fat, of which 3.5 grams are saturated.





Onion properties

Onion, in addition to being a vegetable, is an excellent natural medicine due to its high content of vitamins and minerals: vitamin C, potassium, calcium and phosphorus. It also has a low percentage of sulfur, copper, magnesium, silicon and zinc.

It is antioxidant and contains anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties. Protects the immune system from diseases such as breast, colon and prostate cancer. It also reduces symptoms of fatigue, anxiety and depression. It is antidiabetic and prebiotic.

For every 100 g, the onion has:

Calories: 38 kcal.

Proteins: 1.2 gr.

Fats: 0.25 gr.

Carbohydrates: 8.6 gr.

Fiber: 1.6 gr.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.