Tonight, Saturday 11 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The perfect prey – A Walk Among the Tombstones, a 2014 film directed by Scott Frank, is broadcast. It is based on the 1992 novel A Walk Among the Tombstones by Lawrence Block. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1991, Detective Matthew “Matt” Scudder, in a car with his partner, is asked for help and told he is not a reliable partner. Scudder then enters a bar and takes shots with coffee. Two armed men enter and kill the bartender. Scudder fatally shoots one, chases and kills the second assailant and the getaway driver.

Eight years later, a drug addict named Peter Kristo approaches Scudder, asking him to help his brother Kenny. Kenny tells Scudder that after he delivered the ransom money for his kidnapped wife as instructed, the kidnappers directed him to a car containing his dismembered body. Scudder finally, after much perplexity, agrees to find them.

Scudder researches similar murders in a public library. Law of victims Marie Gotteskind and Leila Anderssen. He meets TJ, a young homeless man on the street who helps him with the search.

Based on an article, Scudder goes to a cemetery and talks to a gardener, Jonas Loogan, who is shocked when Scudder reminds him of when he found some trash bags with dismembered Leia’s body parts in the cemetery pond.

Scudder talks to Leia’s boyfriend Reuben, who saw two men dragging her into a van driven by a third. Out the window, Scudder sees Loogan exiting an apartment building. In a rooftop shed, Scudder finds photos of Reuben and Leila having sex. Loogan arrives and admits to helping him kidnap Leila. He had conspired to take Leila away from Reuben, who is a drug dealer, and help her stop using drugs. Instead, the other two of hers tortured and killed her. He tells Scudder a name, “Ray”, then commits suicide by jumping off the roof.

The perfect prey: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of A Walk Among the Tombstones, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Liam NeesonMatt Scudder

Dan StevensKenny Kristo

Boyd HolbrookPeter Kristo

David Harbour: Ray

Sebastian RochéYuri Landau

Mark Consuelos Reuben Quintana

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson: James Loogan

Adam David ThompsonAlbert

Brian “Astro” BradleyTJ

Laura Eveliina Birn: the wife

Streaming and TV

Where to see The perfect prey on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 9 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.