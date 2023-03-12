Red Bull dominated the first year of the ground effect regulations and laid the best foundations for a repeat in 2023. However, technical superiority is not only the result of the creative genius of the Milton Keynes team, but also of the excellent Honda power unit. Although the powertrains for 2022 were renamed Red Bull Powertrain, the Japanese company continued to design, assemble and support the world champion power units on the track. That Honda was retained by FormulaPassion as the best power unit of the lotperfectly balanced between performance, reliability and adaptability.

The 2022 updates

The engine currently mounted by Red Bull derives from the 2021 unit, also world champion. During 2020 Honda decided to make a big effort and accelerate development to bring forward to 2021 the new power unit initially planned for 2022. The engine was updated in the valve angles to improve combustion, then in the camshafts and in the tested to reduce aerodynamic dimensions. The engineer also shortened the wheelbase of the cylinders, compacting the engine also in length with aerodynamic and weight benefits. However, having been designed in 2020, the engine was not conceived to respond to the technical directive introduced in September of the same year, which imposed a single mapping for qualifying and the race. For 2022 at Sakura, work has been done to create an engine that is robust enough to withstand aggressive mapping both in qualifying and in the race. The result was a heavier power unit of 2021, contributing to the overweight RB18.

Tetsushi Kakuda, Honda’s Formula 1 project manager, illustrated the other improvements made to the 2022 engine during a long interview for Race car engineering. The key point was the switch to E10 fuel, with 10% bio-components against the previous 5.76% ethanol. Honda has seized the obstacle turning it into an opportunity, exploiting the cooling action of ethanol to reduce the risk of detonation in the combustion chamber. The engine makers have therefore changed the ignition and injection timing to improve combustion, also making more use of the turbo. The result was an increase in the combustion pressure, which requested the advice of the Honda motorcycle division to treat the cylinders superficially with protective substances. For the same reason, the increased stress required the block and crankshaft to be strengthened. Furthermore, by changing the combustion dynamics, the Japanese company has revised the energy strategy, recalibration of the energy extracted from the fuel and the residual energy in the exhaust gases, with which to recharge the hybrid through the turbine and the MGU-H. Precisely for the turbine-compressor group, Honda made use of the expertise of the aeronautical division who designed the HF120 turbofan engine. Despite a fuel with a lower calorific value, therefore with a lower energy content, Honda increased the power extracted in 2022 compared to 2021. Without going into too much detail, Kakuda spoke of a thermal efficiency well above 50%.

New hybrid management

Not only has Honda worked to improve the power unit’s power and reliability, but also to calibrate driveability according to the new ground effect single-seaters. Taking into account the greater weight and the different aerodynamic resistance compared to the previous cars, for 2022 the Japanese company has revised hybrid management strategies. On the one hand, work has been done to improve battery charging during the lap and on the other to effectively discharge the power to the ground based on the balance and aerodynamic load of the new ground effect Red Bull. Another improvement of the 2022 power unit was the ability to work at higher temperatures, reducing the air flow necessary for cooling and with it the aerodynamic disturbance. Partner Exxon Mobil has developed a lubricant capable of withstanding higher temperatures, but Kakuda himself explains how Honda has studied in detail the environmental conditions expected during the year in terms of temperature, pressure, humidity and oxygen content, to push at the temperature limit. Reducing the cooling openings is an advantage ever on ground effect cars which, like Red Bull, exploit the bodywork to convey the flows towards the diffuser, through the flat-bellied concept.

The 2023 Red Bull power unit has few differences compared to the 2022 specification, modifications being prohibited by the regulation except for reliability reasons. Tetsushi Kakuda describes the Honda unit as to 98% of the absolute ultimate potential of the current regulations in terms of driveability, performance and reliability. The Ferrari power unit appears to be back in front in terms of absolute power, but to contend with Honda for the scepter of best power unit, it will have to demonstrate that it has made progress in terms of reliability.