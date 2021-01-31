A mattress review platform is looking for “a real life Sleeping Beauty or Sleeping Beauty”, who will be paid U $ S 3,000 for testing mattresses.

SleepJunkie.com reported that the chosen candidate “will be paid for sleeping as work” proving three top-notch mattresses in a period of two months and writing detailed reviews of each experience.

A company offers that money to test mattresses by sleeping on them and then write an analysis about the experience on each one.

To the chosen one, in addition to the $ 3,000 you will be allowed to keep the mattress of their choice at the end of their duties.

“To be the right candidate for the position, you will need to be an entrepreneur, be available to work immediately and independently, have clear writing skills, good evaluation skills, and be exceptionally good at sleep “, is explained on the website.

This man says on Youtube that he is a mattress tester.

There is a small fact to take into account: the chosen person will have to sleep alone to ensure an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

Applications are accepted on the following website: https://www.sleepjunkie.com/get-paid-to-sleep/.

GML