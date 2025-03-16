When the alarm sounds in the morning, most people would give something to stay a good time in bed. And if there was a job in which Will you charge for being literally lying? Well, it exists.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is recruiting volunteers to remain in a water bed for 10 days as part of a pioneering dry immersion study. And the salary is 5,000 euros.

The experiment, called Vivaldi III, is carried out in the Medes Space Clinic of the Toulouse University Hospital (France) and is designed to recreate some of the effects of space flights on the body.

“During Vivaldi III, ten volunteers lie in containers similar to bathtubs, covered with an impermeable fabric. This keeps them dry and suspended evenly in the water, “explains ESA.

“Submerged up to the torso and keeping their arms and head out of the water, the participants experience A feeling of floating without physical support, Something similar to what astronauts feel at the International Space Station, “they continue.

But not everything is as beautiful as it seems: “To go to the bathroom, participants They are temporarily transferred to a stretchermaintaining its relaxed position at all times, “the ESA added.

As his name suggests, Vivaldi III is the third and last part of Vivaldi experiment, which aims to understand the effects of ingrability on the human body.

This experiment will be carried out with 20 volunteers and is only open to men. The volunteers A total of 21 days will be hospitalized. During the first five, basic measures are taken, while the next ten, they are lying in a water bed.

“Participants take part in a wide range of experiments Doctors and scientific studies to help researchers understand how space affects the human body, “says ESA.

“During meals they use a floating table and a neck pillow “, They add. In addition, participants are allowed to use their phones: “You can contact your loved ones as much as you want (as long as you fit your agenda),” explains the Medes special clinic in their frequently asked questions section. You can make calls or video calls. However, you will not be able to receive visits.





The next five days are for measurements and recovery after Ingravity, while you will also needs one day for a tracking visitten days after getting up.

Although if you are claustrophobic, this is probably not for yourself, since you will not be able to go abroad during the 21 full days that the experiment lasts.

“Although bed or dry immersion rest It only lasts 10 daysits presence is required at the Medes Clinic for 21 days (+2 days of tracking), “adds the clinic.

“The previous and subsequent beds of bed/immersion are part of the study in the same way as the period of rest in bed or immersion “, They continue.

“You will be asked to remain in the space clinic throughout its hospitalization, with the exception of certain tests carried out at the University Hospital of Toulouse in specialized departments,” the instructions say.

The experiment is designed to help scientists Understand the effects on astronaut bodies during prolonged periods in zero gravity.

“In ungravation conditions, Astronaut’s bodies experience a wide range of changes due to lack of gravity: they lose muscle and bone density, the shape of their eyeballs can change and the fluids move to the brain, “said ESA.

“Dry immersion removes body weight, Creating conditions similar to Ingravidity, ‘they add.

“The results (of the study) could also help design new treatments for patients prostrated in long periods of time, elderly and Those with musculoskeletal conditions“ESA concludes.