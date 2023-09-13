“The perfect duo,” is how social media users point out the collaboration between Marisol and Sergio Romero, known as Chechito. Both artists will premiere, this Wednesday the 13th, through digital platforms, a new musical song called ‘The night and your photo‘, a version of Chacalón Jr.’s hit.

The reaction of their fans was immediate: several point out that they are a good duo. As is known, Chechito returned to the stage together with Los Cómplices de la Cumbia. Weeks ago, the chicha group warned that it was threatened by extortionists; However, after several days, they indicated that they trust the work of the police authorities and will apply a rigorous process for hiring events.

