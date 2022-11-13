Mexico. – The movie of “The perfect dictatorship” premiered in 2014 under the direction of renowned Mexican director Luis Estrada who has made related films such as: “Hell”, “Herod’s Law”, “A Wonderful World”, in which a Mexican society is exhibited, with corruption, drug trafficking, poverty, media manipulationetc.

In this film adaptation of “The Perfect Dictatorship,” directed and written by Mexican director Luis Estrada tells a story of a Mexican president, a Governor and a Mexican media company. With a motto that indicates “Any similarity or similarity with reality is not a mere coincidence”, in the film of “The perfect dictatorship”the story of how the president together with a media outlet, decide to make an alliance, to create a series of reports that divert the public’s attention, in the face of organized crime, corruption and inflation, is manifested.

The Mexican actor (Damián Alcázar) plays Governor Carmelo Vargas who was exposed by a news program for having corrupt relationships with drug traffickers, however, to clean up his image as Governor and future President of Mexico, he decides to sign an agreement with José Hartmann (Tony Dalton) a very important businessman Mexican television called as TV MX to create a “politic campaign” with the production of Carlos Rojo (Alfonso Herrera) who is the mastermind, for divert attention and manipulate the Mexican audience with a case of a kidnapping of two girls on TVin which Governor Camelo Vargas remains the hero, inspired by a Mexican soap opera.

The film “The Perfect Dictatorship” of the political drama genre It was produced by each Mexican producer of Bandidos Films, Churubusco Studios, UNAM and Video Cine, Mexican media companies that, together with Luis Estrada, made possible the development of the scenarios, environment, sounds, characters, distribution, winning multiple international awards such as the Goya Awards as “Best Ibero-American Film”.

Likewise, “The Perfect Dictatorship” has a wide cast of Mexican actors and actresses such as Joaquin Cosio, Osvaldo Benavides, Silvia Navarro, Flavio Medina Saúl Lisazo, Salvador Sánchez, Enrique Arreola, Arath de la Torre, Dagoberto Gama, Noé Hernández and Sonia Couoh, among many more.

Currently, the film of “The one with the perfect dictatorship” is available on the world’s largest streaming platform Netflix and in the same way it can also be found in Youtube Totally free and with adequate quality.