The Formula 1 career of Fernando Alonso it has been studded with great successes but also with bitter disappointments. The Asturian, considered by all insiders to be one of the best drivers in history, has won two career titles and lost another three by a handful of points. In the last decade, however, the veteran from Oviedo has often found himself on the wrong car at the wrong time, never managing to have means available that would allow him to compete on an equal footing with the other big names in the Circus. Even his return in 2021 with the Alpine, albeit topped off by the splendid podium collected last year in Qatar, did not allow him to battle consistently for the top positions.

According to many, this trend depends on Alonso’s somewhat edgy character, which in some cases prevented him from being in the right team when it was time to collect results. His too surprise transfer to Aston Martin for the 2023 season it seems destined to follow this trend. The Silverstone team is in fact experiencing difficult years and lacking in prestigious results. The former Ferrari driver was however attracted by the undoubted investment capacity guaranteed by the owner of the team, Lawrence Strolland also from a contract that practically fulfilled all his requests, not just economic. According to the Spanish website AS In fact, Alonso will become the reference point of the British team for (at least) the next two years.

Alonso’s contract, defined by official press releases as “Multi-year”, it’s a biennial with the option of renewal for the third year. The Asturian therefore could continue to compete up to 44 years of age. To the advantage of the two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, however, there would also be some exit clauses. These would allow him to leave the team in case of unsatisfactory performance from the car. In fact, Alonso will be at the heart of the Aston Martin project even more than the son of the team owner, Lance Stroll. The # 14 also has an excellent relationship with both of them. The conditions are therefore super favorable for the Spaniard, as opposed to those he would have had in Alpine if he had decided to renew his contract for another season.