It is increasingly easier to find vans that convert into campers in Spain. Is a new way of tourism that is gaining more strength. In the last three years the caravanning sector has grown considerably, specifically by 64%. It is a very comfortable way to get to know different corners of the country, since you have the house with you and have everything you need much more at hand than when you have accommodation in a hotel.

Despite this, there are still many drivers who are not used to these vehicles and it is much more difficult for them to know what their rules are. And not only that, but they don’t know how to mark a route in which they have parking nearby, as well as incredible places to visit. It is the north of our country that offers the greatest number of options.

The camper route through the Aragonese Pyrenees

This route begins in the village of Mermaidlocated north of Madea perfect place to discover the St. Peter’s monastery. It is a Romanesque building that made Christianity spread throughout Aragon throughout the Middle Ages. Furthermore, it is this place that gives entrance to the Western Valleys Natural Park, which stands out for its beautiful lakes where blue is the protagonist.

Continuing along an unpaved road you enter the Aigüestortes valley. Here you can only enter with vans where we will find pastures and horses. After this, you can turn around to go visit Binieswhere you cannot forget to go to the castle that has some impressive towers.





After visiting the Rapitán fort, you will have to take the N-330 to the municipality of Borau and take a detour to visit the Sibiscal waterfall. Afterwards, you will have to return to the main road to exploit the Las Güixas cavewhich is one of the favorite places for geology fans.

