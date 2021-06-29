Zelda is one of the most loved IPs in the industry of video game, and such has been its impact that it even had some versions adapted for television.

For some years now, fans of this title have wanted to see Link in a live action, or better yet, in a anime dedicated to his adventures.

Although at the moment there is no adaptation of Zelda intended for television, a fan made us imagine what it would look like if Akira toriyama, creator of Dragon ball, did it.

Artist Emma Knoch, who collaborated with the Defiant Development studio, shared through her Twitter account a peculiar work, since it took the style of Toriyama to create another project.

If you always wanted to see how it would have looked Link in an anime from the creator of Dragon ballYou already have an answer, because the artist created an image where she made it come true.

‘You stupid kids may think you know what you want, but what you really want is a Zelda game with an’ 80s Toriyama art style. ‘

As you can see, the appearance of the main character looks very close to the designs of Dragon ball or Dragon quest, although with his characteristic outfit.

So that you can appreciate it better, he even created a small animation of Link It offers a 360 degree perspective.

The details of the shield are wonderful and well created.

This style of animation would be the perfect fit for an anime inspired by the first games of Zelda, although the same would not happen with the most recent ones.

Unfortunately there are no plans to carry the story of Link to television so we’ll just settle for fanarts and maybe animated fan works, if Nintendo doesn’t remove them.

