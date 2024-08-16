Regarding the problem about Sinai billiards raised last week, our regular commentator Salva Fuster observes the following: “It is not easy to “cook” the problem so that the approximate measurements are maintained. If we keep 10 and 16 cm as exact measurements, the previous bounces no longer occur as in the image. If we change the 10 to 9.37 cm, the measurements fit quite well, leaving a fourth impact on the left side of the perimeter of the square about 11 cm from the bottom and the fifth impact in the circle about 10 cm from the bottom of the square perimeter (at about 220º if we measure the angle of the circle in a conventional way). What is clear is that this billiards is quite chaotic, since slight variations in the trajectories generate very different bounces.”

Regarding the question of the image generated by a circular mirror, Francisco Montesinos says: “It seems to me that by applying the Huygens principle (or the Huygens-Fresnel principle), when a wave reaches the edge it will behave as if a new wave were emitted from the point of tangency. There will therefore be interference between the incident and reflected waves. If the disturbance has started at the centre of the circular mirror of radius R, what happens at that point when it is reached by the reflected waves will depend on the phase with which they arrive, which in turn will depend on the number of wavelengths of R”. An observer situated at the centre of a circular mirror will be surrounded by a distorted and enveloping image that is impossible to encompass and that will fluctuate at the slightest movement, and most likely will suffer an identity crisis. And what if he approaches the surface of the mirror?

More information

Grigori and Yakov Perelman

Since last week we talked about two great contemporary Russian mathematicians, Leonid Bunimovich and Yakov Sinai, it is impossible not to mention the most famous of them: Grigori Perelman, the genius who proved the Poincaré conjecture (since then the Poincaré-Perelman theorem) and who surprised everyone by renouncing the million-dollar prize he was entitled to for solving one of the “millennium problems,” claiming that he did not want to be on display like an animal in a zoo for everyone to watch.

Coincidentally, Grigori’s father was called Yakov, like the well-known science popularizer of the same name: Yakov Isidorovich Perelman (1882-1942), who became very popular from the 1920s onwards for his excellent popular science books on physics, mathematics and astronomy, widely distributed in Spanish-speaking countries thanks to the affordable editions of the Mir Publishing House in Moscow.

In the prologue of Recreational mathematicsIn one of his first and most famous popular books, Yakov Perelman, as a taste of what awaits the reader in the following pages, poses a seemingly trivial question: which is bigger, an airplane or the shadow it casts on the Earth’s surface? And then, in the first chapter of the book, he develops the theme by turning the airplane into an airship. Here is an extract from the original text:

-The shadow is longer than the airship; the sun’s rays are spread out in a fan shape – someone suggested as a solution.

“I would say that, on the contrary, the sun’s rays are parallel,” replied another of those present. “The shadow and the dirigible have the same length.”

-No way! Have you not seen the diverging rays of the sun hidden by a cloud? The shadow of the airship must be considerably larger than the airship, just as the shadow of a cloud is larger than the cloud itself.

-But it is commonly accepted that the sun’s rays are parallel, and therefore…

What would you say if you had the chance to take part in this discussion? And the meta-problem: why do you think the author turned the plane in the prologue into a dirigible? Or rather, the dirigible in the book into the plane in the prologue, which, although it is the first thing that is read, is usually the last thing that is written.

