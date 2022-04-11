Yesterday, after the mass and offering of the horsemen to the Vera Cruz, the esplanade of the Castle hosted the traditional draw for the order of the race on May 2, in which a total of 57 horses will participate. The lot was cast in two batches. In the first, the positions of the supporters clubs in the second and fourth block were raffled, and in the second, those in the first and third.

The Peña Peregrino horse will be the first to take part in the race, while the Silencio horse will be the last. The Peña Calimocho, who with the mare ‘Bulería’ won the race in 2019, will run in 20th place.

The order is not decisive, but conditions the development of the test. Knowing how the most direct rivals have been allows you to know what time to beat. Without forgetting that running when the slope is clearer of the public –in the first positions– can be a circumstance in favor, since there is less risk of an accident.

Before the draw, the horse clubs, faithful to the custom of recent years, carried the image of Santa Elena on a stretcher, from the parish of El Salvador to the fortress, passing through the hermitage dedicated to the mother of Emperor Constantine, in the Hole neighborhood.

The groups made their floral offering to the Sacred Relic in a celebration that was full of feeling. The most emotional moment was when the music band performed the ‘Hymn to Caravaca’.