Biologists Olga Rivera and André Pérez Potti, at the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm (Sweden).

Good news, presumably, for public health. The immunity of the population against the new coronavirus is probably much higher than that indicated by current antibody tests, as suggested an investigation from the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm (Sweden). Two of its main authors are two young Spanish biologists: Olga rivera, 25-year-old from Madrid, and André Perez Potti, 31-year-old from Vigo. “The percentage of the immunized population is being underestimated,” they agree. “In Sweden, we believe that the number of people who contracted the virus may be almost double what is being said based on antibody tests,” warns Pérez Potti.

The first international studies to know the true dimensions of the pandemic have been done with massive blood tests in search of specific antibodies, proteins produced by the body to defend itself against the new coronavirus. In Spain, these studies have shown that about 5% of citizens —More than 11% in Madrid, Segovia, Soria and Cuenca— present antibodies: they have been in contact with the virus and, presumably, they are protected at least temporarily against reinfection. Karolinska’s study has focused on another essential component of the human body’s defenses: T lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that are capable of destroying cells infected by the coronavirus.

“Many patients who tested positive for covid no longer have antibodies, but they do maintain these T lymphocytes. We see that there are almost 70% more people immunized than those detected with an antibody test,” explains Pérez Potti, who has been carrying little more one year in Stockholm.

The team has examined, with an unprecedented comprehensiveness so far, the immune systems of about 200 people with widely varied profiles. Specific T lymphocytes against the new coronavirus were detected in 100% of the survivors of a severe covid, in 87% of the patients recovering from a mild version, in 67% of the relatives who shared a house with symptomatic patients and in 46% of apparently healthy individuals who donated blood during the pandemic. Surprisingly, researchers have also detected “potentially” active T lymphocytes against the new coronavirus in 28% of people who donated blood in 2019, months before the pandemic, a fact that the authors attribute to exposure to other coronaviruses implicated in the common cold.

“There is another level of immunity that confers some protection, apart from the presence of antibodies,” emphasizes Olga Rivera, who joined Karolinska in March to do her doctorate. Their results reveal that many affected people, with mild or asymptomatic cases, do not have detectable antibodies months after infection, but they do have T lymphocytes. In their study, 41% of the people without antibodies did have T lymphocytes. As is not known not a single confirmed case of reinfection by the new coronavirus in the world, the researchers assume that T lymphocytes protect, at least partially and in the short term. “They may not be able to fully defend you from getting infected and from having certain symptoms, but they are going to make you have milder symptoms,” says Pérez Potti.

There is only one way to find out how long this presumed immunity to the virus will last: wait seated. To find out if it lasts a year, you will have to wait a year. However, other similar pathogens already offer some clues. The severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus – another coronavirus that appeared in China in 2002 – provoked a sustained T-lymphocyte response in patients more than 17 years later after the infection is over. Y mouse experiments have shown that T lymphocytes are sufficient to partially protect animals against reinfection by the SARS virus.

“It is very daring to speak of group immunity, because we do not know what will happen,” warns biologist Olga Rivera

Antibody tests are quick, simple, and inexpensive, but T-lymphocyte testing requires tedious, complex, and expensive experiments, so they are rarely done. “If we were able to carry out massive tests for T lymphocytes, it would be seen that the percentage of the immunized population is greater than that shown by the antibody tests,” says Rivera.

“This is good news, but we must remember that the case of Sweden is a little different, because here it was the Wild West: there was no confinement measure or any imposition of the use of masks”, emphasizes Pérez Potti. The Swedish government has opted for a controversial strategy, based on mere recommendations to the population, instead of mandatory rules. While in other countries there was practically a curfew at the peak of the pandemic, in Sweden buses and bars were full of people without masks. “During the months of confinement in Spain I felt like in a video game: I am here, in Stockholm, in the bubble of The Sims, making my life, and the rest of the world is exploding, ”Rivera recalls. The latest antibody tests in the Swedish capital suggest that 16% of the population have been exposed to the virus.

The authors acknowledge the limitations of their research and warn that it is naive to think that so-called herd immunity is close, the time when the virus cannot spread further because there are no longer susceptible people. “Although this study is the largest to date, there are 200 samples. Our study is small to draw firm conclusions about group immunity, “admits Rivera. His research, led by the Swedish immunologist Marcus buggert, has been published in the latest issue of the specialized magazine Cell.

One of the most striking results of the work is that 46% of blood donors during the pandemic had T lymphocytes, a figure that could suggest that herd immunity is within reach. The classic threshold of infected people necessary to reach herd immunity is 60% of the population, but a recently published study in the magazine Science by mathematicians from the University of Stockholm estimates that a little more than 40% could suffice.

“Our conclusions go against the famous immunity passport”, emphasizes Olga Rivera

Rivera is very skeptical. “That we see that 46% does not mean that these people will be immune forever. We do not know. To know how long the presence of T lymphocytes lasts, we would have to follow up these same patients for months. It is very daring to speak of group immunity, because we do not know what will happen ”, he warns. In addition, T lymphocytes, according to the biologist, “protect you from the most serious stage of the disease, but they do not prevent you from becoming infected and perhaps you can continue transmitting the virus.” Other recent study from the University of Washington (USA) shows that, at least three months after infection, the T-lymphocyte response remains robust.

“Our conclusions go against the famous immunity passport”, Underlines Rivera, referring to the certificates that would allow people to travel or work on the assumption that they are already protected against reinfection. “Aside from ethical reasons, going to a company with a positive antibody test means absolutely nothing. That person could have antibodies the day the test was done and not today. And a person without antibodies can be immune if they have the specific T lymphocytes. Our study is yet another reason to knock down these immunity passports ”, the biologist says.

The immunologist Africa González, former president of the Spanish Immunology Society, applauds the new research. “Most of the studies so far have focused on how easy to measure antibodies are. We needed these analyzes of the T lymphocytes ”, explains González, professor at the University of Vigo. “What the authors cannot say is that these T cells truly protect. They will have to investigate if these people are re-infected, with milder symptoms, or if they are never infected anymore, ”says González, who recalls that there is a terrifying third option: in the case of the dengue virus, the second infection is sometimes It’s much worse than the first.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease