81 percent of Russians consider themselves happy in one way or another. The All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center managed to determine this based on the results of the last survey.

35 percent of respondents consider themselves definitely happy, another 46 percent said they are more happy than not. Only 20 percent of the respondents consider themselves unhappy, five percent of them noted that they are unequivocally dissatisfied with their lives.

The percentage of happy respondents for October 2022 is almost the same as in March – 81 and 83, respectively. The happiest Russians were at the end of 2017, then 87 percent said they were satisfied with life. This figure fell below 50 percent twice, in 1990 and 1992 (44 and 42, respectively).

Previously, the Russians named their favorite activities. The leader of the rating was a dream.