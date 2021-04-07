The majority of Russians admitted their readiness to break loose and fly abroad spontaneously – 71.4 percent did so at least once in their lives. This was reported in the results of a study of the online service OneTwoTrip, received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

So, in the course of the survey, it turned out that 52 percent of tourists sometimes decided to go on vacation less than a day before departure. At the same time, 9.2 percent said that they purchased tickets at least once two hours before departure.

From two to three hours before departure remained for 8 percent of respondents, from three to five – for 5.3 percent. And four percent admitted that they bought a ticket a maximum of an hour before the trip – for example, one traveler saw off his acquaintances and decided to leave with them, and someone wanted to fly to relax during a taxi ride and booked a ticket already on the way to the airport.

In addition, it became known that the majority of Russians (66.2 percent) do not experience stress during training camps. However, 25.5 percent of tourists sometimes forgot something important due to the limited preparation time – for example, a passport or money.

In March, it was reported that Russians were en masse interested in air tickets to Cyprus after the European country announced the opening of its borders. Experts noted that the average number of search queries has doubled since the beginning of March – Russians began to actively search for tickets to Cyprus after the first reports of a possible opening of borders.