More than half of the citizens of the Russian Federation go in for sports or physical education, the most popular types of physical activity are running, athletics or walking. Such data follow from the results of a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

The poll was conducted on March 21 among 1.6 thousand Russians over 18 years old.

Thus, more than half of the citizens of the Russian Federation go in for sports or physical education (56%). Young people aged 18–24 (71%) most often do various physical exercises, while among older Russians every second person is interested in this type of activity (50%).

The purpose of this kind of training, according to the survey, is to support health (80%), it is noted that mainly citizens over 60 years old voted for this section. However, 12% of respondents also named the task of improving their mood, another 8% chose to relieve fatigue. Only 7% want to keep their figure.

About 43% of Russian residents rarely devote time to sports. The respondents named work (32%), health restrictions (19%) and lack of interest (9%) as reasons.

According to the survey, running, athletics or walking (36%) are the most popular sports for Russians. Fewer people prefer fitness (25%). 18% of the respondents are engaged in physical therapy (exercise therapy), ice skating, skiing and cycling, a little less (17%) prefer swimming, writes “RIA News»On Monday, 5 April.

In addition, the results showed that only 5% want to train with an instructor, 84% of Russians do it on their own.

Earlier, on March 30, it was reported that in Russia, in the first three weeks of March, the demand for fitness products and sports equipment increased. Analysts from AliExpress found that the turnover of special running bra-tops grew 2.5 times.