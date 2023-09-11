About 80% of Muscovites voted electronically in the Moscow mayoral elections

About 80 percent of Muscovites chose electronic voting in the capital mayoral elections. This was announced by the deputy head of the public headquarters for election observation, head of the electronic headquarters Ilya Massukh, reports RIA News.

He emphasized that the voting took place as usual and proved to be worthy. It is clarified that according to the results of decoding online voting in the Moscow mayoral elections, Sergei Sobyanin received 2,053,954 votes.

Earlier, political scientist Vitaly Ivanov explained that the high percentage of voters voting online in elections is due to digitalization. He also noted that the elections for the mayor of Moscow are transparent. “Whoever is determined to look at this objectively will not see any fundamental problems, difficulties, or the like,” he said.