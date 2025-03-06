Competing once a week leads the clubs and its leaders to give the head of the issues in the entity. And even those who do not have so much importance, but who become true ravings … headed if its category rises to the relevant. In Sevilla they are little accustomed to the situation of playing from Sunday to Sundayalthough everything is done by the leader’s body. It gives time that each game be analyzed in depth, without that other commitment around the corner that makes the usual strange taste of the mouth left by the nervous team today. Formerly, the defeats were covered by the calendar. Now, it is the calendar that even conditions decisions. By him Sánchez-Pizjuán It looks next month, between the responsibility to settle permanencewith that little fear of early laziness of the template. All covered under the figure of García Pimienta, who far from recovering the credit of his first months, seems to have entered a tunnel with difficult exit.

The Board of Directors, chaired by José María del Nido CarrascoIn addition to the sports management, who chose the Catalan coach last summer, continue to trust that it is the right decision to This Sevilla of 2025. They want to demonstrate their support with images such as last Tuesday afternoon, when the president and Victor Orta They looked at training at the entrance to the players and the coach himself, with a presidential hug included. The wounds of that discussion for a signing market that the coach did not understand have been closed. At the moment at least that seems that, since that attack, however correct it could seem for the understanding of pepper in the sense that he said what he thought about an issue that he had insisted before (need to incorporate into a left side), he did not sit well in the noble plant. It was received as a way to excuse possible bad results. And the truth is that Sevilla’s latest performances are not helping the perception to improve. Compared to the first round, when the nervous coach needed some time to take the pulse of the costumes, it looks in these days how time passes by nothing improves, since the team is absolutely dependent on a genius of one of his figures like Lukebakio.

All the emotions that broadcast this season will be put in a balance in the month of June, when the season is over, to analyze and see how it advances with a project in which the best of the team will have to be sold, while It is thought if pepper is the ideal man to take Sevilla to the next sports step. Difficult with a template, on paper, with less resources. The coach is examined every week, although such a key month arrives that even he knows himself observed. Duels before rivals with greater potential on paper, such as Real Sociedad, Athletic, Betis and Atlético de Madrid. How a end of course will depend on this situation where Sevilla can be involved in the fight below, or if you are scratching these weeks, with enough peace of mind of not suffering. And here the second problem would come for the coach of Sevilla: avoid excessive disconnection of its players.

It happened to Quique the past Year in the final section of the course, when Sevilla added his mathematical salvation against Granada. The very long month was made without objectives at the reach of the hand, which ended up causing a Sensation in Sevillism of disaffection. The club cut for the healthy with that link with the Madrid coach, in part, for generating a new illusion scenario. Or at least, a change in the project to walk through quieter stages.

García Pimienta had proven to be a club coach until recently. In his backpack he carries the stone of his market attack to a weak club by nature and that nobody takes personal affronts. In Sevilla they try to cover and silence criticism with sudden villagers. Signings in moments of economic ruin; frustrated exits for tightening a possible buyer more than the account; Movement on the bench when the project, more than broken, gives off certain doubts. And Sevilla of pepper has not finished breaking throughout the season. It is the letter under the president’s sleeve in case the course becomes excessively long, both for bad results and for the feeling of placing the flip flops ahead of time. It is in the hands of solving it. It has had to live with this Sevilla of 2025.