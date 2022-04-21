The people’s militia of the LPR went to the border of the region and cleared the road to Kharkov

Units of the People’s Militia of the LPR with a fight went to the border of the Luhansk and Kharkov regions, uniting with other units. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic Igor Kornet.

We are talking about the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR, patrolling certain territories near Kharkov. They met with military formations of the People’s Militia, which had come from the border regions of the Luhansk region.

“Now the road to the Kharkiv region from the Lugansk People’s Republic is free and safe and can be used to ensure the logistics of supplying food, fuel, and securing the liberated territories of Kharkiv, and ensuring the normal life of the civilian population,” Kornet said.

He clarified that now only a “small enclave” remains under the control of the Ukrainian military in the region – the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysichansk. “We will not stop at this, there will be a continuation. The tasks that were cut during the special operation on the territory of Ukraine will be completed clearly and on time,” the minister promised.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine offered Russia to hold a special round of negotiations for the release of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fighters of the nationalist battalion “Azov” blocked in Mariupol. Representatives of Kyiv are ready to hold such a meeting without preconditions.