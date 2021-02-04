“ J e ask you: condemn Sanofi! “ Microphone in one hand, the other in a pocket of his white coat, the trade unionist Jean-Louis Peyren is completely serene about the outcome of a false trial organized by the CGT and the newspaper Fakir. His implacable indictment of a fictitious prosecutor carries a crowd, in reality already won over to his cause, massed in front of the Paris headquarters of the pharmaceutical giant, protected by the police. For a few minutes, he scolds the charges: “ Guilty of being a health company in the service of finance, guilty of breaking its research, guilty of the ill-being at work of its employees! “

Sanofi has grown rich with the pandemic and will soon announce “9 billion euros in profit”. The company pays “In one go the equivalent of forty years of donations to the Telethon”, but still plans to lay off 1,700 people in Europe, including 1,000 in France and 400 in research. And despite the public aid received, the “French industrial flagship”, according to the expression of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, “Is not able to find a vaccine on time”. For Jean-Louis Peyren, there is no doubt: “Sanofi must be found guilty. “ A request greeted by cheers and the muffled sound of blue drums from strikers from the Total Grandpuits refinery (Seine-et-Marne), who came to support their comrades from “Sanofric”.

Knotted throat and clenched fists

Before him, the witnesses succeed one another at the bar, on the flatbed truck which serves as a makeshift courtroom. One by one, they detail Sanofi’s lackluster pedigree. Fifteen years spent focusing on shareholders rather than public health. “As a Communist parliamentarian, I accuse! (…) They drop drugs because they are not profitable enough! “ gets angry, tricolor scarf slung, Senator Laurence Cohen. The testimonies are linked. That of Sandrine, who saw her company squander 107 million euros in the construction of a building immediately destroyed, without an employee having worked there. That of Franck, who, because of multiple restructuring plans, moved from the molecular biology research department to mail delivery. The throats are knotted with sadness and the fists clench with anger. “We’ve been undergoing restructuring plans for years. Sanofi has been pocketing the research tax credit for years to the tune of 130 million euros per year. In research, we have gone from 6,400 employees to soon less than 3,000 ”, enrage Pascal Collemine, CGT central delegate and chemist. And in 2021, no vaccine against the coronavirus is expected in the near future.

“Profit psychopaths”

François Ruffin, FI deputy in the role of the defense lawyer of complete bad faith, denounced a “Prosecution”. “You got the wrong target!” he attacked. Do you believe, my little ones, that Sanofi is a philanthropic association whose noble goal is to bring assistance to lepers and the needy around the world? No. They are profit psychopaths. “ It is not in front of Sanofi, which “Fulfills its contract with regard to its shareholders”, that the truck had to be parked, but “In front of the Ministry of Health, the Economy and the Elysée”, because “ they are the ones who have a contract with us ”.

Lawyer Ruffin’s arguments did not hit the mark. The verdict did not suffer from any suspense: “The People’s Court recognizes Sanofi’s guilt for all the charges. ”