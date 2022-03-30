In the southern part of Alaska, there is a town called Whittier. This place is famous because its entire population lives in the same building. Upon reaching this you can see a huge cream-colored building. It has three towers, each of them has 14 floors. Known as the ‘Begich Towers’, it is the heart of this chilly place.

The structure has rental units, city offices, a police department, a convenience store, a post office, a gym, a church, a pharmacy and even a clinic. Today around 272 people live in this area.

His origins

The origin of the peculiar population dates back to the Second World War. In 1943, the United States Army built a military base called ‘Camp Sullivan’ in this area, which was linked from a port by rail with Anchorage, another city in Alaska. Its main purpose was to be an entry point for members of the armed forces.



Originally, this building was designed to house more than 1,000 officers and soldiers, as well as their families.

(Be sure to read: The young climber who tried to conquer Everest and disappeared forever).

The military selected Whittier because of its climatic conditions, since these make enemy surveillance difficult. In fact, the place receives nearly 198 inches of rain a year, making it the wettest city in Alaska. Also, most of the time it is snowing and they receive 258 inches of snow annually.

For 133 days a year they receive the sun that allows us to see the beautiful winter landscape where this town is located. It is a place surrounded by glaciers and snow-capped mountains under the blue waters of the Passage canal.

The military base was active until the 1960s, but local families stayed to live there.

Of the 272 people who live in the village, about 180 reside in the ‘Begich Towers’.

life today

Of the 272 people who live in the village, about 180 reside in the ‘Begich Towers’. The rest of the people live in a two-story building that is next to the original. However, they must move to the towers on the side, since there are the necessary supplies for the subsistence of the community.

(You may be interested: The luxuries of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’, which goes on sale).

However, the school is one of the few buildings that is outside. Although it is located in front of him, both teachers and students must go through a tunnel to cross the street.

The school has an indoor playground with swings, sand, and other games.

On the other hand, on the top floors of the ‘Begich Towers’, 13 and 14, is the only hotel, which is open all year round. In this space there is a heated indoor pool that is next to the community laundry.

A pedestrian crossing the Whittier Tunnel.

Many of the inhabitants work in the area, so they do not have many commutes either. The jobs are usually tasks such as fishing, maintenance of the streets or maintenance of the tunnel of more than two kilometers that crosses the mountains that border the place.

(Be sure to read: This is Lev Leviev, the rich man the Tinder scammer claimed to be the son of.)

A curiosity of the tunnel is that it works in only one direction, since it has one lane, so the cars have to take turns to cross it. Also, it closes at 10:30 pm and reopens at dawn.

Whittier has become a tourist site. People are curious to know how to live inside the building.

This place receives almost 198 inches of rain a year, making it the wettest city in Alaska.

More news

– No rules, no police: meet the utopian city they want to build in the metaverse

– The rare disease that makes your body smell like garbage or fish

– Final? Daddy Yankee, Bunbury and the singers who have said goodbye to music

– Poisoning and prison: the dramatic story of Putin’s opponent

Trends WEATHER