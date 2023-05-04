In the midst of operations led by various government bodies in Culiacán, headquarters of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), Milenio published a letter allegedly sent by ‘Los Chapitos’, sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera.

During the newscast of the news outlet, published on its YouTube channel, José Refugio Rodríguez, lawyer for ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and his sons, explained that the letter is addressed to the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration) rather than to the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

“…well, that it be made known to public opinion, more than directed at the Mexican authorities, it is directed at the DEA, that the information it has is not correct and where they are asking it to investigate so that it is demarcated their responsibility. It is not towards the Mexican government,” the litigant responded when asked if the document would be sent to the president.

This says the letter

In the text presented by journalist Carmen Uresti, Los Chapitos allegedly stated that they had never “felt the need” to tell their version of the legal accusations raised against them. See also Who is Ovidio Guzmán's mother? This is what is known

“We had not felt the need nor did we believe it was prudent to tell our version. We believed that by keeping quiet and without bothering anyone the consequences of the cradle in which we were born would diminish,” the text reads.

In addition, they would have denied being leaders of the CDS, as is repeated in some traditional media and on social networks.