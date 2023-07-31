The city of Harmony, a city located in Fillmore County in the US state of Minnesota, and its Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced earlier this year that recipients of the home incentive program will now qualify to receive up to $20,000 in cash (80 million Colombian pesos).

As announced, anyone building a new home in Harmony, on a qualifying lot, or those renovating a dilapidated home can apply for the cash rebate.

Local media report that there are no income, residency or age restrictions to qualify and that rebates range from $1,500 (about 6 million pesos) to $20,000 in cash, depending on the final taxable value of the qualifying building.

To qualify for a $20,000 rebate, the taxable value of a new home must exceed $500,001.

In addition to new home construction, dilapidated home rehabilitation also applies, as long as it creates new housing units in the community and increases the taxable value of the building by at least $40,000, the EDA, which was emphatic that: “General repairs or improvements do not qualify.”

This program originally started in 2014 and awarded up to $12,000 to new homes built with at least a taxable value of $125,000. The new program expands on this already popular measure.

Harmony was one of only three Fillmore County cities to experience population growth in the 2020 Census. Some estimates put the program creating some 19 new units in Harmony, adding more than $3.3 million in new tax base and has attracted new residents.

The goal of this program is to increase the inventory of housing units in the community, maximize investments in existing public infrastructure and services, and grow the city’s population in support of our strong local economy.

How to apply?

Applicants must complete a form they download from a web page and submit it to the Harmony EDA, along with the estimated taxable value of the proposed building which must be obtained from the county assessor’s office.

Applicants will need to know the location of their lot and have a completed building plan for their home in order to complete the rebate application.

