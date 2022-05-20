Taiz (agencies)

Dozens of Yemenis performed Friday prayers, yesterday, near Aqabat Munif, which leads to the “People’s Palace Tour” area, east of Taiz, to demand the lifting of the siege on the city, which has been imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia since 2015.

The Friday sermon denounced the continued siege of the Houthi militia on the city, and their attempt to evade opening the ports in implementation of the humanitarian armistice agreement, calling on the Presidential Command Council to assume its national and humanitarian responsibilities towards the city. Friday’s sermon denounced the United Nations’ inaction on the Taiz file, despite their keenness to implement the demands of the other party, most notably the opening of Sanaa airport and the cessation of air strikes.

It is noteworthy that Yemeni activists and media professionals launched a few days ago an electronic campaign and vigils calling for an end to the siege on Taiz and the opening of ports east and west of the city, which has been closed for nearly 8 years.