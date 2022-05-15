Like every May 15, Palestinians commemorate the Nabka of 1948, the moment of the creation of the State of Israel, which for them symbolizes the “catastrophe” and a day of national mourning. This 2022, the historic milestone turns 74 amid an escalation of tension in recent weeks between Israel and Palestine. Palestinians around the world go back this Sunday to the beginning of their exodus, which, they say, has forced the displacement of thousands of citizens before the dispossession of their lands.

This Sunday, hundreds of people took to the streets in different parts of the territory, including Gaza City. With music, banners and slogans rejecting the Israeli government, they commemorate their resistance.

From there, Ismail Radwan, the leader of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, reaffirmed the struggle: “On the 74th anniversary of the Nakba of our Palestinian people, we affirm our adherence to national constants, in addition to which is the right of return, which is a sacred and immutable right that does not fall under a statute of limitations or the practices of the occupation. And we tell this occupation that its demise is near, as is its normalization.”

For its part, Israel reinforced its presence in the territory this Sunday in the face of calls for mobilization. One of the recommendations was made by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, which suggested not praying in the highest holy place, the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem. However, some rabbis challenged those words, encouraging thousands of settlers to sneak into the compound as visitors and secretly pray.

The Nakba in the context of rising tensions

This year the Nakba finds a more angry Palestine after the murder of the famous Palestinian journalist of ‘Al-Jazeera’ Shirin Abu Aklehen during an Israeli army raid in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

She was killed with a shot to her face provided by Israeli forces, according to information released by the authorities. Her partner, Ali Al-Samoudi, was also shot in her back.

Palestinians wave national flags as they carry the coffin of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, during her funeral procession near Jaffa Gate, one of the main gates of Jerusalem’s Old City, on May 13, 2022. . © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

This fact has been widely condemned by the international community as well as by the Palestinians, who have raised their complaints against the Israeli army for advancing with the forced occupation of their lands.

The murder of the Palestinian journalist occurred in a scenario where tensions were previously visible, however, the murder of Abu Aklehen in recent days dynamited an already complex context.

Since the end of March, six attacks by Palestinians or Arab-Israelis have taken place in Israel, causing 18 deaths. While the Israeli Army’s raids and “counterterrorism” operations in the occupied West Bank have left nearly 50 Palestinians dead.

The name of the Nakba or “day of catastrophe” was inserted in 1998 by then President Yasser Arafat to commemorate the displacement of thousands of Palestinians during the conflict that led to the creation of Israel on May 14, 1948.

palestinian exodus

Zionist military forces expelled at least 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and lands during the Nakba from 1946, when fighting between Arabs and Jews began, until May 1948 when the State of Israel was created. Those thousands of citizens became refugees who were later denied the right of return.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), there are approximately six million registered Palestinian refugees living in at least 58 camps located in Palestine and neighboring countries.

The Nakba in progress

For Mohammed Hamarsha, Palestinian and communicator at Al-Shabaka, an organization of independent professionals in defense of human rights, the Nakba continues: “For us, colonialism and the violent expulsion of Palestinians from the land have never stopped since 1948.” .

Hamarsha affirms that, despite the passage of time, that reality remains intact today: “We can see it every day like what happened in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in Jerusalem last year. Ethnic expulsion against Palestinians is underway in almost every city.”

For the Palestinian journalist, the commemoration of the Nabka serves the people of Palestine to maintain awareness in all generations about their resistance as a territory.

