Majorca It is much more than beaches and coves. The greatest of the Balearic Islands hosts a immense variety of peoples that invite us to lose ourselves in their alleys and live their hundreds hundreds first hand. The most popular is Valldemassa, nestled in the Sierra de Tramuntana and with a historic cartuja that is worth visiting, but we cannot forget others just as beautiful and picturesque such as Fornalutx, Deià or Sóller.

But among all the villas of the island, there is one that these days has jumped to the headlines, and not for a good reason. Meghan MarkleDuchess of Sussex, has presented the redesign of his brand, ‘As Ever’, focused on household products, cosmetics and jams. With the announcement, the actress has also revealed Your new logo And this is where the controversy has been generated.

Prince Harry’s wife’s mark uses as his image a design with a palm tree and two birds flying to the sides. This remembers at Coat of the small Mallorcan town of Porreras: a palm tree and two birds flying to the sides. And so, the controversy is served.

A historical image

“At first we have taken it a little joke because we did not understand very well where it had come from and what a goal they had copying the shield,” said Xisca Mora, the mayor of Porreras, in an interview with Vanitatis. Although for the moment They do not contemplate undertake legal actionsMora has declared Europa Press that they do not want “duplicities with A historical image“, And this shield dates nothing more and nothing less than the seventeenth century.

Parish Church of Nostra Senyora de Consolació (Porreres). sopotnicki.com

Of course, the mayor He has invited Meghan Markle to the festivities of the people and even to be their host. His popular celebrations are only one of the reasons why visiting this picturesque town in the interior of Mallorca, which has an interesting architectural heritage It is worth discovering.





What to see in Porreras

We can start the tour of Porreras in the City Council building, the Vila house. Very close the Parish Church of Nostra Senyora de Consolació, built in 1666 and “considered the cathedral of the foreign part of Mallorca for its dimensions and for its artistic wealth,” they explain from their town hall. From here we go to The Rectoryalready documented in the fifteenth century and with a beautiful facade with an adintelanted portal inside a half -point arch and, at the top, three arches with Corinthian columns.

Monti-Sion Sanctuary (Porreres). Getty images

It is also worth visiting the Museu I Fons artistic of L’Anjuntament de Porrereslocated in the old hospital building. This museum hosts 300 works of art between painting, sculpture, ceramics, drawing and graphic work. And if we move on the outskirts of the town, we will reach other sites of interest such as the Monti-Sion sanctuarywhere his oratory of the year 1498 and his pentagonal cloister stands out.

How to get to the Villa

He carway from the city of Palma Even the town of Porreres is approximately 40 minutes for the MA-19.

