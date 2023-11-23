Yesterday the castle was, as tradition dictates, the protagonist of the San Clemente festival and more than 9,000 people, 30% above last year’s figure, according to municipal sources, visited the fortified enclosure. Encouraged by the good weather, family and friends celebrated a day of coexistence in the main monument of the city, from the 12th century, and in its surroundings. The medieval-inspired theme park Lorca Taller del Tiempo opened its doors for Lorca and visitors to enter for free to commemorate the 779th anniversary of the reconquest of the city, climb the Alfonsina tower to contemplate the best views from a height of 30 meters. of the city and the Guadalentín Valley, and attend historical reenactments of what happened on November 23, 1244 in the citadel.

The groups of the San Clemente Federation staged at noon in front of the Espolón tower the taking of the castle by the Christian hosts over the Muslim Kabilas in the traditional skirmish. The victorious Christians raised the flag of the Crown of Castile on the tower, replacing the Muslim flag. Next, the actors from the Teatro Guerra company staged in the parade ground the act of capitulation of the Almohads of Lorca to the Christian hosts and the delivery of the keys of the city to the infante Alfonso of Castile, with text by Joaquín Mateos .

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, who served as a witness at the event, was dressed in a cape like the one worn by the ancient corregidors. The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carmen Conesa, attended the representation of these historical events as a guest, accompanied by the director of the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia, Juan Francisco Martínez, and by the president of the San Clemente Federation, Luis Alcazar Towers.

Another of the activities that aroused the interest of hundreds of spectators was held in the parade ground, the medieval tournament, in which the horsemen of the Christian troops showed their skill while riding at a gallop. During the festive day, minstrels, jugglers and dancers toured the fortified area to entertain the visit of Lorca locals and tourists. There was also a rice tasting with financial donations to the Red Cross for each dish served.

Access by private vehicle to the citadel was restricted and pedestrian access was prioritized, but to facilitate travel, tourist trains were enabled that made the itinerary from the esplanade of the old convent of La Merced.

In addition, the old church of Santa María la Mayor, headquarters of the Ciudad de Frontera museum (Ciufront), held an open day to publicize the medieval history of the city through the pieces and embroidery in silk and gold that it treasures. .

cloister procession



In the afternoon, a mass was celebrated in the old collegiate church of San Patricio in honor of the Patron Saint and as a culmination of the festivities, the cloister procession of San Clemente on his throne on a litter was celebrated. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival to the city of the current carving, to replace the one destroyed in the Civil War, the work of the Granada sculptor Eduardo Espinosa Cuadros. The image wore his Gothic-style pontifical cape in crimson silk damask, on which the shield of the San Clemente Federation appears embroidered in silk and gold. The 23 members of the Patron’s escort, members of the cardinal’s procession of the Brotherhood of San Clemente, wore capes inspired by a medieval order and hachotes.

The last event of the San Clemente Federation program will be held on December 14, at 8 p.m., in the synagogue with the Jewish rite of Hanukkah or festival of lights, which was recovered thirteen years ago. Lorca, the only city in the Region and one of the five in Spain where it is held.

Another 250,000 euros for the Ciudad de Frontera museum

The Government Council approved yesterday, at the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, the granting of a subsidy of 250,000 euros to the San Clemente Federation to complete the provision of cultural content to the Ciudad de Frontera museum (Ciufront) in the old church of Santa María la Mayor. This was announced by the counselor of these areas, Carmen Conesa, during her visit to the castle on the occasion of the festival of the Patron Saint, San Clemente. The objective, she said, is that the implementation of the museum as a tourist product serves as an “economic, social and cultural engine” for the Santa María neighborhood.

The subsidy will be used for the creation of the Invasion and Capitulation rooms and the Sephardic Space. In the first of them, reference will be made to the arrival of the Muslims to Lorca and a desert space will be recreated through the use of technology. In the other room the historical event of the Capitulation of Lorca in 1244 will be known and in the Sephardic Space fundamental elements of Jewish culture will be raised in the celebrations of San Clemente and Jewish history in Lorca. He recalled that after the restoration of Santa María, the musealization began with the implementation of the Alfonso The San Clemente Federation has also put into service the 15th century rooms, intended for the configuration of the institutional symbols and identities of the city of Lorca.

The president of the federation, Luis Torres del Alcázar, thanked the “important economic injection” to continue the museumization work of the Ciufront, which will serve to “bring the historical heritage closer” to citizens.