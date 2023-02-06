A state of panic prevailed in the capital, Beirut, northern Lebanon, and various Lebanese regions, on Monday, as a result of the strong earthquake in Turkey.
The residents of Lebanon felt a very strong earthquake, at 3:30 in the morning, after an earthquake hit Turkey, followed by a second aftershock of less strength that lasted for seconds, and led to a state of panic among the people in various regions, and they took to the streets in the rain.
A 7.9-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey early Monday morning and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, causing buildings to collapse and residents to take to the snow-covered streets.
