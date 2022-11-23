European countries are suffering a decrease in their population, which has led several governments of countries of the ‘Old Continent’ to take measures to encourage demographic growth.

One of those nations is Italy, which is seeking people to live in vacant residences.to the point of offering money in order to motivate new people to reach the towns in the interior of the country in the shape of a boot.

One of these is called Presicce, a small town of five thousand inhabitants, located in the Puglia region, in southern Italy. The authorities made the decision to pay an amount of 30 thousand euros (152.3 million Colombian pesos) to those people who are interested in buying an uninhabited house and being able to establish their residence there.

Interested persons should be aware that some of the available properties are low-cost, since their valuation starts at 25,000 euros (126.9 million pesos). These are homes that were abandoned by their former owners years ago.

An uninhabited town?



Alfredo Palese, Precisse councilor, explained to the American media ‘CNN’ that there are many uninhabited houses in the town’s historic center, assuring that they are homes built before 1991.

“It’s a shame to see how our old districts full of wonderful history, architecture and art are slowly emptying out,” the Italian official explained.

Due to this, they launched a program which will be available soon: “We are going to offer up to 30,000 euros to people who want to move here and buy one of these abandoned houses. The total financing will be divided in two: it will go partly to buy an old house and partly to remodel it, if necessaryPalese explained.

The money that fueled this proposal came after the town of Precisse merged with the neighboring town of Acquarica in 2019. “After the merger, under Italian law, our larger territory will receive more public funds, approximately 1,000,000 euros per year for several years, which we intend to invest to revitalize the old district”, the councilor mentioned.

İtalya’nın güneyinde bulunan Puglia’daki Presicce kasabasına taşınanlara 30 bin euro yani yaklaşık 575 bin TL verilmesine karar verildi, başvurular ise çok yakında başlayacak. pic.twitter.com/g46oLBaJMQ — Milena (@josephineVV5) November 21, 2022

