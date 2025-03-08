In the heart of Asturias, away from the most tourist areas, there is a town that surprises those who discover it. Somaolocated in the Council of Pravia, stands out for its impressive concentration of palaces and houses built by the Indians, emigrants who made fortune in America and returned to leave their mark on their homeland. With more than 20 incredible residences, this corner is one of the great exponents of the Indian legacy in Spain, even rivaling Colombres, traditionally recognized as the epicenter of this heritage.

Somao is located in a mountainous and rural area, which makes it a picturesque and quiet environment, ideal to enjoy its architectural and natural heritage. The mansions have various architectural patterns where their facades exhibit modernist, neoclassical and colonial influences, while exotic species brought from the other side of the Atlantic grow, such as palm trees and secuoyas.

In addition, Somao also reflects his Indian legacy in community infrastructure such as the Church, the Unitary School or the old cinema, transformed into a social center. Currently, the people retain its essence thanks to the excellent conservation of their buildings and guided tours that allow them to enter their history. Do not miss this spectacular enclave loaded with beauty and history.

Indian emigration and its architectural legacy

Many Asturians emigrated to America, especially Cuba, in search of new opportunities during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Those who were able to make a fortune returned to Somao and invested in the construction of large residences, reflecting both their success and the cultural influences acquired in overseas.

These Indian houses are characterized by their architectural eclecticism, combining modernist, neoclassical and colonial styles. Currently, these residences are still a symbol of the Indian splendor of Somao, a people that retains their history through its architecture.

This picturesque Asturian people contain an impressive collection of Indian houses loaded with different styles. Therefore, you cannot miss this route to discover the most emblematic Indian houses of Somao:

The Marciel or Chalet Solís (1910): This is a house that reflects the influence of French architecture, typical of many of the Indians who returned from Cuba. Its facade is covered with pink tiles and stands out for its delicate lines and ornamental details, which make it one of the most representative of the area. Casa de la Torre or Casa Amarilla (1912): It is a few minutes from El Marciel and was designed by the Asturian architect Manuel del Busto in 1912. It contains a tower that dominates the horizon of the town and is attributed to the nickname of ‘The Eiffel Tower of Somao’ thanks to the fact that its structure is seen from almost the entire town. In addition, its tower has a metal dome, providing a detail of the time. El Nocéo: it is one of the oldest houses in the entire town and it was the native home of José Menéndez Viña, an Indian who emigrated to Cuba and returned with a great fortune. Although it is not possible to enter the house, the gardens that surround the house offer an overview of its greatness. In addition, in your enclosure you can visit The quadronean Asturian contemporary art museum with the most important collections in the region. La Marroquina: This house stands out for its elegant glazed gallery, allowing you to enjoy the landscape that surrounds it while you protect yourself from the adversities of time. La Casina: It is one of the most picturesque houses of the town that contains a white facade with blue details. In the past, it was used as a school, which adds an interesting historical layer to its already fascinating architecture. The house: It is one of Somao’s most impressive palaces, being a farm that stands out both for its large size and the details it contains, making it one of the most beautiful. This palace has a large seduoya imported from North America and a gallery of iron columns that reinforce its monumental appearance. One of its most striking elements is its modernist pantheon, with a blue dome as vibrant as those adorned by the Aegean churches. The house of Doña Basilisa and La Casa de la Peña: these two houses of smaller, but still spectacular, contain a neoclassical and modernist design. They also count like many others from the town, with perfectly careful gardens and architectural details that follow the taste for the luxury of the time. The house of the columns and the house of the chapel: the house of the columns is an imposing mansion that takes its name from the impressive columns that adorn its entrance. Next to this house, we find the house of the chapel, a house that is surrounded by large gardens.

Other Indian heritage in Somao





The legacy of the Indians in Somao is not limited only to impressive homes, but also has other elements of the local heritage that reflect the social, cultural and economic impact that these emigrants had in the community.

These are the local infrastructure that you cannot miss in your visit to Somao:

He Unit School Building: It is an educational center that is currently in operation. This building was donated by the Indians to the community, with the aim of offering education to the children of the town. Its architecture stands out for its resemblance to the Cuban schools of the time, containing a two -waters roof, wrought iron balconies and a structure of simple lines.

The Church of Santa Eulalia de Mérida: this religious building was funded by those who returned from America. The Church has architectural elements that account for the influences of the time and richness of the Indians, such as their stained glass, their ornamental details and their main altar.

The Social Center of the People: This is the old cinema of Somao, now converted in the Social Center of the People. It celebrates various cultural, social and recreational activities, becoming a meeting place in the town.