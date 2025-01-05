The people and the volunteers behind the DANA, protagonists of the Three Kings Parade in Paiporta

This Sunday the Three Wise Men Parade toured the streets of Paiporta (Valencia), one of the towns most affected by the DANA that hit the Valencian Community on October 29, which featured the people, neighborhood associations and volunteers who offered their help after the catastrophe.

In an event that “is not intended to be institutional, but rather of the people of the town itself,” the parade began around 6:00 p.m. from Plaza Xúquer and ended in the municipal Auditorium.

This was indicated by the Paiporta City Council, this Sunday, in statements to Europa Press, in which it highlighted that “thanks to the solidarity and collaboration of entities and associations, the town is enjoying shows at zero cost to the public.” consistory”.

Three royal floats paraded through the streets of San Juan de Ribera, Albal, Mestre Serrano, Catarroja, Colombícola, Pont nou and Mestre Palau until reaching the municipal Auditorium, where they received all the boys and girls of the town, who came to “excited” to take photos with Their Majesties and to give them letters with their long lists of desired gifts.

The Parade has ended outside the Auditorium because the building “is not yet fully enabled” and shows damage caused by the floods last October.

However, the costumes worn by the Three Wise Men, represented by citizens of Paiporta, are the same clothes that have been used in other years, since “they were saved because they were stored in offices located on the upper floors of the Auditorium.”

Gifts brought by the Olentzero

During the tour, toys and other solidarity gifts have been distributed, of which “a large amount” has been donated from the Basque Country. “For this reason, we say that Olentzero himself brought them,” the council said ironically with the character from the Basque Christmas tradition, while thanking him for the support received.

Likewise, the Paiporta City Council has specified that volunteers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) have continued to distribute food and dinner “like just another day.”