May 7 will mark the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II. In the middle of the morning of 1945, General Alfred Jodl it sealed in Reims the performance of the Nazis before the Allies and made official what was already known.

Despite the control of the Allies, in the days and months before Jodl signed his signature, Adolf Hitler’s army continued to commit atrocities.

One of the most brutal yet moving stories of the final days of the war it happened in Penzberg, a small German city located one hour from Munich.

There is Penzberg.

Aware that a United States troop was nearby, Hans rummer, who knew how to be the civil mayor of Penzberg before the Nazi occupation, wanted to regain the position that was taken from him.

He went to the town hall of the land where he worked and forced the Nazi mayor to leave office.

The Penzbergs helped him and together they prevented the remaining Nazis from destroying their mining industry and released those who were doing forced labor.

They hung handkerchiefs and white sheets in their windows to tell the US military that they would not fight them. It seemed like the war was over. In hours the Allies would arrive and the people would forget about the Nazis.

But it is difficult to find anecdotes about World War II (about any war) that are not related to some brutal act. This is not the exception.

Penzberg town hall today

During the night of April 28-29, the day before the United States took over Penzberg, the Nazis committed what for many is his last bloody and merciless crime in the middle of the war.

While the inhabitants were waiting at their homes for the Americans, one person reported Rummer’s attitude to the Nazi authorities in Munich, who were a short distance away and were still in theirs.

In Munich they listened to the messenger. They set out to get to Penzberg and finish the party.

Endless waiting time in a dark context. The Allies had not yet arrived, they were close. Neither do the Nazis. It was a race against time.

The current night in the German city.

Peter brunner, a young man who was 15 years old in 1945, was one of those who told his version of events. It revealed, among other things, who came first.

The Nazis, as soon as they found out that their mayor of Penzberg had been forced to withdraw, sent a troop of six called “Werewolf Upper Bavaria” to the scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Berthold Ohm, Hans bauernfeind, Hans Zöberlein, Martin Rebha, Ferdinand Zila Y Felix achtelik They soon arrived in a dark-curtained bus.

The 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Photo: AP.

Rummer and six other people were intercepted overnight by these loyal Hitler followers who were still fighting even though they had lost the war.

They were arrested and hours later shot. Another nine inhabitants, including a pregnant woman, were hung on the balconies of the town hall and in trees.

The boy was not the only witness who spoke and gave an account of the courageous history of the people of his town. A young woman named Maria Wallertshauser also related what she saw.

“I counted 26 shots to my father’s chest. All I wanted to do was stop the destruction of our town when we knew the war would end in a few days,” he said.

These days, the president of Germany spoke with high school students about the Penzberg tragedy. Photo: AP.

What Penzberg left

The trial of the murderers of the massacre began in June 1948 and lasted about fifteen days.

Ohm was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Zöberlein, Rebha, Achtelik and Bauernfeind to life imprisonment and Zila to three and a half years.

However, Ohm, Bauernfeind and Zöberlein were acquitted and they finished before serving their punishments.

Mining museum in Penzberg.

In April of this year, the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier he met with high school students from Penzberg and remembered the people who fell in the hours before the war ended.

The post-conflict years a memorial was erected in Penzberg in honor of the fallen. Those killed on April 28 became honorary inhabitants in 2009.

In the city museum too there is a permanent exhibition about the tragedy.

Memorial in Penzberg made by Nikolaus Röslmeier. Photo: Marc Lobmann.

This 2021, the famous writer of children’s and young people’s books Kirsten boie published in his country a book entitled Dunkelnacht which is about this story.