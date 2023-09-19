Ada and Pablo are two sides of the same coin in the massive casting that ‘Operación Triunfo 2023’ held this Tuesday in Madrid throughout the day. She, a 21-year-old girl from Madrid, received a “no” and stayed at the doors of the Academy. “When you start singing you notice a lot of pressure because they are watching you, but it is a very nice experience,” says the candidate, who also appeared in the selection process for ‘The Voice’, the other major musical competition on television, without success. . She will continue trying, says Ada, who was in London studying a degree in International Business but she returned to the Spanish capital to try her luck in music.

From 4:00 a.m. she waited in line to be one of the first to enter the pavilion. She went with a friend, Pablo, who she met at the ‘OT 2023’ casting in Valencia, where they were both rejected. However, the 28-year-old, born in Burriana (Castellón), is now the first to get the sticker to continue with the long process to enter the ‘talent show’. And the third time he got it. The selected team tried it in the 2017 and 2018 editions. He stopped, went to Australia to dedicate himself to marketing and communication, but left to continue training in music. On this occasion, the composer also conquered the casting director of Gestmusic, the versatile Noemí Galera. She made him sing several songs (‘Perdóname’ by Pablo Alborán, ‘Nochentera’ by Vicco) and gave him the pass to the next phase.

‘Operation Triumph’ completed the casting of its new edition in Madrid. During a marathon day, those responsible for the program listened to the candidates sing a cappella for a minimum of 20 seconds. The first estimates suggest that around 2,500 people passed in front of the bus in the Spanish capital. Those selected received the famous and iconic sticker to advance to the next level, which will be behind closed doors and the candidates will have to prepare three songs with the option of being accompanied by instruments that do not have to be amplified or musical bases that they will bring on a USB. Finally, the third and final phase of the casting will take place in Barcelona, ​​where the 18 contestants who will compete in gala 0 will be chosen to enter the Academy and be part of ‘OT’.

In this way, the popular musical ‘talent show’ restarts three years after its last season on TVE, with a stage that leaves conventional and general television to open up to new audiences. ‘OT 2023’ will be offered on the Prime Video platform, with weekly live galas and other alternative content, including the Academy’s popular 24-hour channel, and can be seen outside of Spain and in Latin American countries, where it has already been seen. as social phenomena previous editions.

“Better prepared”



But what is the new ‘OT’ looking for among his applicants? «We are not looking for anything. “We found,” Galera herself reveals in a meeting with the media, before starting the process in Madrid, with which she closes a casting that has taken place in nine Spanish cities. The director of the Academy anticipates that there will be profiles that the audience will fall in love with. «I have found them. This year’s level is spectacular. I don’t know if it’s better, but they come better prepared,” she says. «Three years have passed since the last ‘OT’. We had skipped a generation that has not been able to appear until now. There are very young and very good people,” she highlights.

He does say, however, that he has the perception that there are several profiles among the applicants who can “hit it.” However, he warns that everything can change in the final phase of the program, where the public will have the last word. Young people have appeared who were not born when the first ‘OT’ was released in 2001, which catapulted Rosa López as a winner. «That is very strong for me. There are people who remember that her first ‘Operation Triumph’ was in 2017,” she adds. Among the favorite songs of those who have submitted to the casting, he cites two: ‘Stay’ by Rihanna and ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi. In the south of Spain they have defended more songs by Antonio Orozco and Pablo López. And he makes a last request to the next candidates: «They sing very faintly. They make versions slower than they are. “Honey, a little bit of shine,” Galera jokes.