A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that the “Penthouse of the Thuraya” season began in the Emirates and the Arab Gulf region, the day before yesterday, and continues until the seventh of next June, and it is one of the seasons of the year that is characterized by air surprises such as heat, rain, wind and dust.

He mentioned that with the “nace” season, the air temperature rises, and the air prevails from dryness, low humidity, and the activity of the northern winds. Summer winds start to become active, and dust waves are formed.

Al-Jarwan added that the “nace” is the disappearance of the Pleiades star cluster, due to its approach to the sun during this period of the year, which is one of the most famous climatic periods for observers of climatic conditions in the Arabian Peninsula.

He pointed out that the star of the Pleiades begins to hide behind the red of the setting sun on the western horizon today, and a period of about 40 days remains, until the dawn of the seventh of June appears on the eastern side, and by “nace” means the absence of the star of the Pleiades from the west, immediately after sunset, and it is said to him. “Thuraya puffs”. The nacelle season is considered one of the important seasons for Arabs in the Arabian Peninsula, as it is a separating stage between the onset of the heat, which is summer, and the intensity of the heat or extreme heat, as the summer arm dominates the climate system. And he indicated that the “penthouse of the chandeliers” falls within three of the houses of the moon, namely: “Al-Bashra, the Two Conditions, and Al-Bateen”, and the duration of each of them is 13 days, so the total is 39 days. And the season of “nace” coincides with air disturbances called “yolat”, or the yolat of the sunset of the Thuraya, as the people of the region know it, which are spring air disturbances that are strong and surprising. He pointed out that there is a frontal collision between the warm, moist and cold fronts over the Arabian Peninsula, or between the arms of spring and summer, as each of them is trying to control the climate system, causing a ritual disturbance, and the Indian seasonal depression reaches, and the Siberian high is retreating.





