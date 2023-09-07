According to the Wall Street Journal, the ministry is expected to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop thousands of air, land and sea artificial intelligence systems, which aim to be small, smart and low-cost.

The United States is seeking to keep pace with China’s rapidly expanding military amid concerns that the Pentagon bureaucracy is taking too long to develop and deploy advanced systems.

The Department of Defense is seeking to expand a network of US Navy drones and sensors designed to monitor Iranian military activities in the Middle East.

A number of other capabilities are also being considered, including autonomous ground systems to provide logistics, autonomous space systems that may be too numerous for an adversary to destroy, and autonomous systems that can defend against incoming missiles.

Autonomous systems use artificial intelligence to detect and engage enemy targets, and could include autonomous drones.

The Department of Defense has long invested in such systems, including unmanned ships and unmanned aircraft.

The Pentagon’s desire to develop such a program is partly due to progress in these areas by China, which owns more ships than the US Navy and has invested in autonomous systems.

And a US Department of Defense report issued in 2022 concluded that China had already developed increasing numbers of independent systems for military use, while observers and stakeholders raise many questions about this Pentagon military initiative, including whether it will obtain enough funding in Washington to achieve its goals. .