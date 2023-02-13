“Contacts have been made with the People’s Republic of China regarding the balloon,” said US Deputy Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton.“.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked to speak with his Chinese counterpart shortly after the US Air Force fighter shot down the Chinese airship off the east coast of the United States.

But Austin received no response, even though the incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a long-scheduled trip to Beijing. China said Thursday it had refused to contact the US defense secretary over Washington’s “irresponsible” decision to shoot down the balloon.

And the Chinese Ministry of Defense considered in a statement that “this seriously irresponsible and wrong approach on the part of the United States did not provide a suitable environment for dialogue and exchanges” between the two countries.

“The United States insisted on using force to attack the airship, which seriously violated international practices and set a bad precedent,” she added.

Dalton was speaking after fighter jets shot down the fourth suspicious object detected in US airspace in just over a week on Sunday. But it did not give any details about the people who participated in the contact between Washington and Beijing or what was discussed during it.