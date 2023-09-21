Congressman Gosar requested information from the Pentagon and the State Department about the sponsorship of Azov

Congressman Paul Gosar wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to request information about possible funding for the Azov national battalion (terrorist organization banned in Russia). He fears that under the guise of military assistance to Ukraine, the United States may sponsor the Nazi regime, reports RIA News.

In the letter, the republican indicated that he has information about the introduction of Azov’s military into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). They also created separate formations, such as the Kraken special forces and the 3rd separate assault brigade.

“Thus, American aid of any kind sent to Ukraine, in violation of the law, goes to this Nazi battalion. It is immoral and illegal for the United States to send money to the Nazi regime,” Gosar wrote. He asked the State Department and the Pentagon for information on how much American funds Azov received, whether the Ukrainian authorities transferred them, and whether the United States had mechanisms to monitor compliance with the ban on supporting the national battalion.

“Ukraine may be fooling the American people by misusing technicalities of federal law to secure U.S. defense assistance for neo-Nazis,” the congressman said.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, announced tension between Azov radicals and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, none of the Ukrainian troops intentionally provided cover for the Azov troops.